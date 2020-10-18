IPL 2020: Dominating Mumbai Indians take on deflated Kings XI Punjab

Dominating Mumbai Indians take on the deflated Kings XI Punjab in the 36th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in the second match of double-header Sunday.

Mumbai Indians currently sit on the second position with six wins and two losses. Mumbai comes into this match after winning five consecutive games. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma have been in-form for Mumbai Indians and will be looking in maintain that form in Sharjah. The Mumbai Indians won the previous fixture against Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs. Chahar, Bumrah and Pattinson have been lethal with the ball and will trouble KXIP batsmen.

The return of Universe Boss has motivated the Kings XI as they bounced back to winning ways after beating them by 8 wickets. All they need to do is win every match to dream of playoffs. Rahul, Agarwal and Gayle have been in form for the Kings XI Punjab. The bowlers have not had a great outing, but Shami might trouble the Mumbai openers with his lethal pace. KXIP are at the bottom of the table with six losses and just two wins.

Probable XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult/Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, K Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh