IPL 13: Who should replace Suresh Raina in CSK playing XI? Scott Styris opines

Suresh Raina opting out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has left a huge void in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the three-time IPL winners will be without their leading run-scorer and second in tournament history. While there have been speculations over who would replace Raina or whether the southpaw would return back to the Super Kings back, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said he would put Ambati Rayudu at number three spot in the CSK batting line-up.

Styris opined that CSK have a lot of options in their overseas players or even someone like Ruturaj Gaikwad or Ravindra Jadeja but added he would personally put Rayudu at number three in the CSK batting line-up.

“Yeah, tough one, isn’t it, a player of that class, a player who has been so good for so long. To suddenly finds those runs, even in the field and the odd over as well with the ball, is going to be a big task. I know that the CSK squad is deep, they’ve got a lot of options at the top, but I also believe that as much as the pressure is now on to find that No. 3, it’s just probably the most challenging time that I can look for any way for CSK,” said Styris on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“Couple of options they could go with, the two overseas players at the top and bring in the youngster Gaikwad as well or they may decide to have a pitch-hitter. I know that Simon Doull, my fellow New Zealander is guesstimated that Mitchell Santner could go to the top. May be even someone like Jadeja too, who we have seen in Indian colours, has been so good, so they need to find that No. 3. Personally, I’d put Rayudu in there to take that spot,” added Styris.'

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has dismissed the rumours of England batsman Dawid Malan replacing Raina as he said that CSK’s overseas quota is full.

CSK will open their campaign on match day one against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

