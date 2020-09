Even before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, some of the biggest of names have pulled out of the tournament due to different reasons. While stalwarts like Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga and Harbhajan Singh will not be seen in the lucrative tournament, the likes of Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Harry Gurney have also given IPL 2020 a skip. Here's the entire list of players, who have pulled out of IPL 2020 so far.