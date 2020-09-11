IPL 2020: Dawid Malan to replace Suresh Raina? CSK CEO clears the air

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were dealt a huge blow when the highest run-scorer of the franchise, Suresh Raina opted out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’. Since then Raina has hinted he wouldn’t mind coming back to the Super Kings camp and take part in IPL 2020 but latest reports suggest CSK are looking at world number one T20I batsman Dawid Malan as a replacement for Raina.

While Malan has witnessed a splendid rise in T20I cricket and has staggering statistics in the shortest format of the game, Super Kings are packed when it comes to foreign players. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Friday dismissed all the reports of Malan being looked as Raina’s replacement as he said foreign quota is already full in the squad.

When asked if there is any injury issue with any foreign players which could make them opt out of the tournament, the CSK CEO said there aren’t such issues in the squad.

"This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

Meanwhile, CSK seamer Deepak Chahar is set to start training from Friday after testing negative for twice and completing his self-isolation period. CSK and the BCCI have given all the clearance to Deepak and he is all set to start training from Friday.

"Deepak has all the necessary clearance from the CSK and BCCI side and will start training from today," he said

CSK were the last team to start training for IPL 2020 in the UAE as 13 members including two players tested positive for COVID-19. The entire contingent had to quarantine themselves in what was an extended period for them.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

