India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar responds to Virat Kohli's poor form

India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar weighed in on Virat Kohli's current form and also spoke about Team India's performance so far in the ongoing Test series against England.

India is currently touring to England for a five-match Test series of which the first one ended as a draw and in the second one at Lord's, the Virat-led emerged victorious by 151 runs after a thrilling performance.

KL Rahul smashed a terrific century and Indian pacers impressed with both bat and the ball. However, critics have been talking about Kohli's poor form. In the last two matches of the ongoing series, Kohli scored 0, 42, 20 in the previous three innings he played. Also, Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket in nearly two years.

During an exclusive conversation with PTI, Sachin was asked about Virat's dry spell and what could possibly be the reason behind it — a technical issue or matter of the mind.

ALSO READ | From Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar: Former Indian cricketers laud Virat-led team after 'fantastic' Lord's win

The former cricketer said that "Virat hasn't had a great start" and it is the "mind that leads to technical errors" and if the start isn't good the player starts thinking about a lot of things.

"Because anxiety levels are high you tend to over compensate your movements. When a batsman isn't in good form you either go too far across or don't move your feet at all," said Sachin.

"That happens to everyone. Form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony," he further added.

ALSO READ | INDvsENG: Netizens says 'don't mess with team India' on Bumrah-Buttler argument; Virat's reaction goes viral - watch

The "Little Master" also praised Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma's knock in Lord's Test. She said, "He has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to the situation and play accordingly."

"He has been a leader there and KL has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned, he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests."

"Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher," Sachin added.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup: India to begin campaign against Pakistan as ICC announces tournament schedule

Reliving Lord's triumph from the dressing room 👏 👏



The range of emotions, the reactions & the aura in the #TeamIndia dressing room post the historic win at the @HomeOfCricket. 👍 👍 - by @RajalArora



Watch this special feature 🎥 👇 #ENGvINDhttps://t.co/9WFzGX4rDi pic.twitter.com/uR63cLS7j4 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2021 ×

In the second match at Lord's, Virat Kohli's side won by 151 runs in a match that witnessed some on-field verbal exchanges between the two sides.

Opener KL Rahul was named man of the match for his 129 in India's first-innings total of 364 after being invited to bat first by England skipper Joe Root.

England responded with 391 riding Root's unbeaten 180. India declared their second innings on 298-8 early in the second session on day five and the new-ball bowlers Bumrah and Shami struck early to corner England.

Indian pacers were impressive as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma shared 10 wickets between them to bundle out England for 120 in the final session.