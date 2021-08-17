From Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar: Former Indian cricketers laud Virat-led team after 'fantastic' Lord's win

From Sourav Ganguly to Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketers are ecstatic after the Virat Kohli-led team registered a glorious and thrilling victory against England in the second Test of a five-match series at Lord's. Team India took a 1-0 lead on Monday (August 16) in the ongoing tour after the first match was washed away.

Indian pacers got special praises for their impressive knocks and spells. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma shared 10 wickets between them to bundle out England for 120 in the final session.

KL Rahul's sensational century in the first innings was crucial for team India but the unbeaten ninth-wicket stand of 89 between Shami, who hit a career-best 56, and Bumrah, who made 34, in the second innings stole the show as it swung the momentum back in India's favour after they were struggling on 209-8.

"Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close," India's cricket chief Sourav Ganguly, who was in London for the match, wrote on Twitter.

Sachin wrote, "That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!"

Former skipper of the Indian cricket team Kapil Dev wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Team India Winning at Lord’s after Gabba Keep up the great character that you have shown Aap ne Dil jeet Liya"

Batting great VVS Laxman said: "What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan. Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win."

Yuvraj Singh wrote, "Great win boys ! Our bowlers bowled their hearts out !! Game changing moment @MdShami11 and @Jaspritbumrah93 partnership! @mdsirajofficial amazing spell ! Enjoy the moment lads #IndvsEng"

Virendra Sehwag said, "From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne.. And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s #LordsTest"

Virat Kohli's side won by 151 runs in a match that witnessed some on-field verbal exchanges between the two sides. Opener KL Rahul was named man of the match for his 129 in India's first-innings total of 364 after being invited to bat first by England skipper Joe Root.

England responded with 391 riding Root's unbeaten 180. India declared their second innings on 298-8 early in the second session on day five and the new-ball bowlers Bumrah and Shami struck early to corner England.