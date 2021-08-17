T20 World Cup: India to begin campaign against Pakistan as ICC announces tournament schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (August 17) announced the schedule of the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as the high-octane event will get underway from 17 October, with the Final to be played in Dubai on 14 November in UAE and Oman.

The highlight will be India's first clash as they will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai. The official site of ICC stated, "Group 2 will commence with a heavyweight clash between India and Pakistan in Dubai on 24 October at 6pm local time."

Previously, the arch-rivals met at the 2019 50-over World Cup in England, where India won against Pakistan and maintained their unbeaten record in World Cups.

Oman will take on Papua New Guinea in the opener, which will be followed by an evening match between Scotland and Bangladesh in round one of the competition.

Australia will play South Africa and holders West Indies meet England in Group 1 matches on October 23 at the start of the Super 12, which will eventually decide the four semi-finalists.

Another crucial clash will be on October 30 in Dubai as England will take on Australia.

In the 16-nation tournament, the top two teams from both group A and group B in the first round will advance to the so-called Super 12 stage, where the game's heavyweight nations join the tournament.

The matches will be held across four venues -- the Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

The tournament is hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and it was supposed to take place in Australia at the end of 2020 but was called off as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe.

India was looking forward to hosting it but due to a dominance of COVID-19 cases in the country, it was moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

As per the ICC's site:

"The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea at 2pm local time on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match at 6pm."

"Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October."

Super12

"The second round of the tournament – the Super12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai."

"Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah."