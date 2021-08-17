India vs England: 'If you go after one of our guys...': KL Rahul reacts to heated altercations during Lord's Test

Indian batsman KL Rahul has responded to the verbal altercations that happened between Indian and England players during the Lord's Test. During the post-match conference, Rahul said that if the opposition will engage then the team will give it back.

Virat Kohli-led team impressed with both bat and ball as the side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday to go 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.

During the match, several heated arguments between both teams included players like Virat Kohli, James Anderson, Jaspreet Bumrah, etc. and commenting on the same, Rahul said, "Look, personally, it shows how badly both teams want to win. When both teams go at each other, it shows how badly both teams want to win and that is how Test cricket is played."

"We as a team are never shy to say a word or two, if someone goes at one of our players and the rest of 10 guys get pumped, that is the kind of team we are," said Rahul.

"If you go after one of our guys, you are going after the whole team. That is why bowlers were really keen to go out there. This is what people come to watch and this highly speaks about how badly each team wants to win. We are looking forward to the next three games, both teams are going to come hard," he added.

Indian skipper Kohli had said that the constant verbals between his side and England in the second Test gave extra motivation to his boys to finish the game off.

"But this one, to get a result in 60 overs, when we all thought let's just have a crack at what we have in front of us... It's quite special and especially when someone like Siraj is playing for the first time at Lord`s and bowling the way he did, it was outstanding. As I said, what happened on the field really charged us up and gave us that extra motivation to finish the game off," said Kohli.

During the match, Jasprit Bumrah and Shami showed class with the bat, and then an epic bowling performance sealed the deal for the visitors. England battled hard, but their top order failures led to their downfall with the team being steamrolled for just 120 in the second innings, handing visitors a win by 151 runs.

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings 364 (KL Rahul 129, R Sharma 83; J Anderson 5-62)

England 1st Innings 391 (J Root 180 no, J Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-94, Ishant Sharma 3-69)

India 2nd Innings 298-8 Declared (A Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 56 no; M Wood 3-51)

England 2nd Innings 120 (Mohammed Siraj 4-32, J Bumrah 3-33)

Result: India won by 151 runs