' I just wonder whether he lost his off-stump': Michael Vaughan on Virat Kohli

Team India did not have an ideal start on Day 4 after they lost both their openers cheaply. Kohli and Pujara tried stabilising the innings, but the Indian skipper fell to Sam Curran.

ALSO READ: 'It was not deliberate': India batting coach on after England accused of ball Tampering

Virat Kohli was dismissed at 20 runs and missed out on a big score. He found an edge off Sam Curran's delivery and gave an easy catch to Jos Buttler.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan talked about Kohli's struggles in England and pointed out the places where the batsman can improve.

“Really good bowling, not good batting. Virat Kohli is a better player than that. When he had success in English conditions, he was knowing exactly where his off-stump is. His trigger movement goes over to the off-stump and he knows where it is," he said on BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

“So far in this series, I just wonder whether he lost his off-stump because he is going over quite a long way and his head is going with him because of that, I think he thinks his off-stump is around the fourth and fifth stump line. He needs to get back into alignment," Vaughan added.

“He played at a wide ball from the pavilion end and you would think, that’s exactly where England want you to be Virat. They are going to bowl the fifth stump, full of length. And they want him to throw his hands at the ball as he did today," he signed off.

India may not have had an ideal start to the second innings, but had the best finish to it. After an 89-run stand between Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India declared with a lead of 271 runs.

In reply, England lost their openers in first two overs itself.