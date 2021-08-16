Cricket: England vs India, 2nd Test — Team India conquer the Lord’s and go 1-0 up in the series

After one of their worst home performances in recent history, England lost the second Test against India by 151 runs at Lord's.

It all started with Mohammed Shami (56*) and Jasprit Bumrah's mind-blowing 89-run 9th wicket combination, which established the tone for the game and turned the tide back in India's favour from a position when the hosts appeared to be favourites to win.

England, set 272 to win on the last day, were dismissed for just 120 on a largely docile pitch, with Mohammed Siraj taking 4-32 as India won for just the third time in their 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket'.

After a rain-affected tie at Trent Bridge, India now leads the five-match series 1-0.

After Ajinkya Rahane's 61, India's tailenders Mohammed Shami (56 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (34 not out) had an unbroken 89-run partnership before skipper Virat Kohli declared his side's second innings on 298-8 soon after midday on Monday's final day.

Fast bowlers Bumrah and Shami then stormed with the ball, dismissing England openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for ducks before Bumrah took the prize wicket of Joe Root for 33 runs.

On 120, England lost their last three wickets, with an ecstatic Siraj, who took eight wickets in the Test overall, bowling James Anderson for a duck to end the match.

KL Rahul made a fine 129 in an India first-innings 364 that saw fellow opener Rohit Sharma score 83, with England great Anderson taking 5-62.



The third Test at Headingley in Leeds starts on August 25.

Brief scores

India 1st Innings 364 (KL Rahul 129, R Sharma 83; J Anderson 5-62)

England 1st Innings 391 (J Root 180 no, J Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-94, Ishant Sharma 3-69)

India 2nd Innings 298-8 Declared (A Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 56 no; M Wood 3-51)

England 2nd Innings 120 (Mohammed Siraj 4-32, J Bumrah 3-33)

Result: India won by 151 runs

Series: India lead five-match series 1-0