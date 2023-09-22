India vs Australia: Rahul Dravid reveals why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are rested for first two ODIs

On Friday (September 22), India kick off the three-match ODI series versus Australia with the opening game at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. With regular captain Rohit Sharma, vice-captain Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav rested for the opening two encounters, head coach Rahul Dravid explained the rationale behind resting the two senior pros Rohit and Kohli in what is India's last before CWC 2023's commencement (on October 05) in Ahmedabad.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, on Thursday (September 21), Dravid explained, "The team wants Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fresh both physically and mentally for the World Cup hence they were rested for the first two ODIs." In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will lead in the first two ODIs.

In the recent past, Kohli and Rohit have been rested at regular intervals in a bid to manage their workload and keep them fit for the upcoming home ODI World Cup. The duo were part of the three-match ODI series opener versus hosts West Indies, on July 27, but promoted the middle and lower-order batters in a low-run chase before skipping the final two games altogether. They were part of India's Asia Cup 2023 win with both being among runs. The two, along with Hardik and in-form spinner Kuldeep, will return for the third and final ODI versus Australia on Wednesday (September 27) in Rajkot.

After the series opener, the second and penultimate ODI will take place on Sunday (September 24) in Indore before the action shifts to Rajkot. Both sides locked horns in three ODIs, in India, early this year when the Men in Yellow won 2-1.

This is the final ODI series for both India and Australia before the World Cup kicks off early next month. They will meet each other in their respective openers on October 08, in Chennai.

India:

For First two ODIs: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (if fit), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

