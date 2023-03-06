India vs Australia, BGT 2022/23: Steve Smith set to lead in final Test in Pat Cummins's absence

Steve Smith is set to lead Australia in the fourth and final Test versus India as well, with regular skipper Pat Cummins to remain in Australia with his ailing mother. The Aussie speedster's mother Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care, as reported by Cricket Australia. Thus, Cummins had skipped the third and penultimate Test, in Indore, as well -- which the visitors won by nine wickets to keep the series alive at 2-1 -- and will now also miss the series decider in Ahmedabad, starting on March 09.

Under Smith, Australia produced a clinical performance in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. Opting to bat first, Rohit Sharma-led India folded for a paltry 109 -- thanks to Matthew Kuhnemann's 5 for 16 -- before Australia only managed 197 but took a vital 88-run lead. In reply, India once again fell flat in their second essay; being dismissed for 163 in 60.3 overs. Chasing 76, Smith & Co. chased down the target with nine wickets in hand in the morning session of Day 3.

Thus, Australia -- who were without Cummins -- produced a clinical performance to keep the four-match series alive, at 2-1 in India's favour.

After leading Australia to an emphatic win, Smith said after the game, "My time is done. It's Pat's team now. I've obviously been able to stand in this week, obviously in tough circumstances with Patty going home. Our thoughts are still with him back home."

"But India is a part of the world I love captaining ... it's probably my favourite place in the world to captain. Every ball is an event and therefore can dictate what happens after, which is something that I really love and you've got to be ahead of the game. So I thought I did it well this week and it was good fun," he added.