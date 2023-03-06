'We are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam': Pak batter comes in support of under-fire national captain

Pakistan star Babar Azam recently won the ICC Player of the Year award, in January, and remains his side's top batter across formats. He is among the top-five batters across formats in ICC rankings, being the top ODI batsman, but has often faced criticism for his slow strike rate and captaincy. In the recent past, Babar-led Pakistan have lost home Tests and T20Is versus Australia, England, an ODI series to visitors New Zealand and failed to win the final of Asia Cup and T20 World Cup last year.

Thus, Babar's captaincy and strike rate have often been criticised by many former players and experts of the game. Nonetheless, the 28-year-old continues to be backed by his current crop of players. The likes of Md Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi have supported under-fire Babar and now Shadab Khan also joined the bandwagon.

"Hum sab Babar Azam ke behind hai. Jis tarike se koi bhi aapka captain hota hai, jab Saifi bhai thai, tb bhi hum jaan dene ko taiyaar thai, ab jab Babar Azam hai, tb bhi hum jaan dene ko taiyaar hai. Leader first. Aur hum sabka common goal Pakistan hai. Bahut saari hum khabre padhte hai, cheeje dekhte hai jo team ko idhar se udhar karne ki koshish karti hai, lekin personally, kisi ko kisi k saath koi vo nahi hai. Hum Pakistan k liye khelne aaye hai, ye bahut badi privilige hai. Hum sab uske saath hai (We were ready to give our lives when Sarfaraz Ahmed was our captain, and now we are ready to give our lives for Babar Azam. We watch a lot of news on criticism of the team, but we don't get bothered by it as our mutual goal is to play for our country), Shan said while speaking with a local TV channel as reported by Cricket Pakistan.