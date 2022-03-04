Ind vs SL: Rohit joins Kohli, Dhoni, Dravid to become 35th cricketer to captain Team India in Tests

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 04, 2022, 02:56 PM(IST)

Rohit joins Kohli, Dhoni, Dravid to become 35th Indian captain in Tests Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rohit Sharma commenced his Test captaincy tenure with the start of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali. He has joined an elite list of Indian players to have captained in whites:

Rohit Sharma started his Test captaincy tenure as India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the two-match series opener at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday (March 04). The 34-year-old was appointed as the full-time Indian skipper after the national selectors named him as Virat Kohli's successor in whites last month. 

With the commencement of his Test captaincy tenure, Rohit became the 35th Indian cricketer to lead the men's side in the purest format. He joined the elite list of legendary captains -- comprising Kohli, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Md Azharuddin, Ajit Wadekar, MK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, etc. -- with his Test captaincy debut.

Talking about the same at the coin toss, Rohit said, "It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of." Hitman won the toss in his historic Test match as India opted to bat first versus the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders.

ALSO READ | Kohli adds another feather in illustrious hat during 100th Test, becomes 6th Indian to enter 8,000-run club

After a good start, Rohit fell for 29 on Day 1 of the series opener in Mohali. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal (33) also followed suit soon after his dismissal as India have crossed the 250-run mark with the loss of five wickets and will look to take the score past the 350-run mark.

The first Test is also Kohli's 100th appearance in whites. On his special Test, the 33-year-old returned for a 76-ball 45 and also completed 8,000 runs in the format; sixth Indian to do so.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Mar 04, 2022 | 1st Test - Day Stumps
Sri Lanka in India, 2 Test Series, 2022
IND
357/6
(85.0 ov)
 VS
SL
Full Scorecard →
Mar 04, 2022 | 1st Test - Day LIVE
Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022
PAK
213/1
(74.0 ov)
 VS
AUS
Full Scorecard →
Mar 03, 2022 | 1st T20I
Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 2 T20I Series, 2022
BAN
(20.0 ov) 155/8
VS
AFG
94 (17.4 ov)
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 61 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 28, 2022 | 3rd ODI
Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2022
BAN
(46.5 ov) 192
VS
AFG
193/3 (40.1 ov)
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App