Ind vs SL: Rohit joins Kohli, Dhoni, Dravid to become 35th cricketer to captain Team India in Tests

Rohit Sharma started his Test captaincy tenure as India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the two-match series opener at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Friday (March 04). The 34-year-old was appointed as the full-time Indian skipper after the national selectors named him as Virat Kohli's successor in whites last month.

With the commencement of his Test captaincy tenure, Rohit became the 35th Indian cricketer to lead the men's side in the purest format. He joined the elite list of legendary captains -- comprising Kohli, MS Dhoni, Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Md Azharuddin, Ajit Wadekar, MK Pataudi, Sunil Gavaskar, etc. -- with his Test captaincy debut.

Talking about the same at the coin toss, Rohit said, "It is a huge honour to be captaining India and be part of the list. It is something I never dreamt of." Hitman won the toss in his historic Test match as India opted to bat first versus the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Islanders.

After a good start, Rohit fell for 29 on Day 1 of the series opener in Mohali. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal (33) also followed suit soon after his dismissal as India have crossed the 250-run mark with the loss of five wickets and will look to take the score past the 350-run mark.

The first Test is also Kohli's 100th appearance in whites. On his special Test, the 33-year-old returned for a 76-ball 45 and also completed 8,000 runs in the format; sixth Indian to do so.