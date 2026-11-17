India skipper Shubman Gill has confirmed that the team will field four pacers in the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, starting Thursday (Nov 19). The announcement came at a press conference on Tuesday (Nov 17) ahead of the first Test in Wellington. India have seven Tests left in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle - two against New Zealand before facing Australia in the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) at home in January-March 2027.

India skipper Gill confirms India to field four pacers in 1st Test vs NZ

The New Zealand pitches are expected to help fast bowlers more compared to the spinners, if the recently concluded ODI series is any indication. Gill, speaking at the press conference, confirmed India will field four fast bowlers in the playing XI, but stopped short of naming them.

"We definitely want four fast-bowling options, but we are still deciding which are those fast bowlers. And we want to cover all the aspects. We have seen at times on day three, four and five the wicket, especially with the old ball, does go a little bit flat," said Gill.

"Honestly, it is a bit of a headache, but a good kind of a headache to have," he added on picking the four pacers who might play. "Everyone, all the fast bowlers, I think they stepped up in the ODI series. You see, Gurnoor did really well, Anshul did really well, even Arshdeep and Siraj in the last match that he played. All the fast bowlers did pretty well, and we are still deciding on the final combination, which fast bowlers to go with. But I think you will be seeing definitely four. We will be playing with four fast bowlers, that’s for sure."

India’s Test squad for NZ Tests