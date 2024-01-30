IND vs ENG: Tom Hartley’s ‘punt selection’ paid off in Hyderabad – Brendon McCullum lauds newbie’s heroics

We did a Nathan Lyon with Tom Hartley in Hyderabad, and it paid off, England Coach Brendon McCullum admitted while speaking on SENZ Radio after the first Test win. With sight set on taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, McCullum added England might go for horses for courses policy in the second Test in Vizag, playing four spinners if conditions demand.

Like how Lyon, with just a handful of first-class matches, made his Test debut in 2011, Hartley emerged onto the Test scene with little experience on his back and delivered, guiding England to a famous win in the Hyderabad Test, picking seven wickets in the second innings.

Speaking on picking left-armer Hartley in the first Test, McCullum admitted it was a punk call, and he is glad it paid off.

“We saw something in him that we thought will work over here. He is a tough character, and the way the skipper handled him was quite remarkable as well. He obviously bowled us to the Test win,” the coach added.

Referring to Lyon in the same breath as Hartley, McCullum said, “When we picked Tom, people raised their eyebrows, but let’s not forget Nathan Lyon only played a handful of first-class cricket, averaging 40 odd when he first got picked for the Test team for Australia.”

McCullum hints at changes in XI for Vizag Test

Having won the first Test in Hyderabad, England has a cushion of experimenting with their playing XI in the second Test in Vizag, starting on Friday. Although the wicket on offer might assist spinners, McCullum said if the conditions demand, England might play four spinners, with Shoaib Bashir getting included in the XI.

Known to be playing the ultra-attacking brand of cricket, which the world labels as ‘Bazball’, McCullum admitted they would stick to their fearless approach in the remainder of the series.

“He was obviously with us in the camp in Abu Dhabi and he really impressed with his skill sets. He fits in the group. He again like Tom Hartley has little first-class experience, but we thought his skill could help us in here.