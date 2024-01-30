IND v ENG, 2nd Test - Rajat, not Sarfaraz, should replace Rahul; Gill not a number 3 batter: Sarandeep Singh

Former India men’s team selector Sarandeep Singh backs Rajat Patidar to replace injured KL Rahul in the XI for the second Test against England. With the captain and the selection committee juggling between choosing two newcomers - Rajat and Sarfaraz Khan, Sarandeep feels Rajat leads the race and could make his Test debut in Vizag.

He said for India to get back into the series after losing the first Test, bringing in Kuldeep Yadav for Jadeja could be a deal-breaker. Mentioning not copying England’s playing style of three spinners with a sole seamer, Sarandeep added India’s strength is picking two seamers and two spinners and should go ahead with that.

"It is pretty simple for me. Rajat Patidar comes in for Rahul, and Kuldeep comes in for Jadeja. We don't need to copy England and play four spinners. Playing with two pacers and three spinners has been our strength at home. We need to stick to it," he said, as quoted by the Times of India.

Sarandeep also addressed the elephant in the room concerning Shubman Gill's batting position and his form in the Tests. The former India spinner said Gill is not a natural number three batter and must open from the next onwards, with Captain Rohit Sharma demoting himself to that spot to balance the batting order.

Gill is not Pujara’s replacement

Following dropping two seasoned campaigners – Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane from Tests since the West Indies tour last year, India backed Gill to take up the vacant number three slot and deliver, something he failed at doing so. Although he was among runs in the first innings, Gill got out on a second-ball duck in the second one.

Providing an answer to this query, Sarandeep said knowing Rohit plays spin batter and with softer hands, he should drop down to the number three position from the next Test onwards.

"Gill is not a number three player. He should open. Rohit is one of the best players of spin and can drop down to accommodate Gill at the top," Sarandeep added.

Meanwhile, England is unlikely to change their playing XI for the second Test.