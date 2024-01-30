Ind vs Eng: Foakes' stumping attempt to dismiss Bumrah in Hyderabad Test raises eyebrows on X - Watch

England staged a remarkable come-from-behind win in the first Test, of the five-match series, versus India in Hyderabad on Day 4 on Sunday (Jan 28). Trailing by 190 runs, England managed to recover from 163 for 5, thanks to Ollie Pope's 196, to be dismissed for 420 and setup a tricky 231-run target for Rohit Sharma & Co. Debutant Tom Hartley's seven-fer starred for Ben Stokes-led England as India got dismissed for 202 to take his side to a 1-0 lead. During the fag end of the match, Ben Foakes' stumping attempt to get rid of Jasprit Bumrah made heads turn.

The incident took place during Bumrah-Mohammed Siraj's last-wicket partnership. Foakes' attempted stumping against Bumrah after the Indian played and complelety missed the ball off Rehan Ahmed's delivery. Bumrah could not connect with the ball and jumped soon after, likely in frustration, but Foakes quickly dislodged the stumps and appealed for a stumping. The third umpire ruled that Bumrah was inside the crease and overlooked the appeal. However, Foakes' act evoked the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate on social media as it didn't impress many users on X, formerly Twitter.

Many users cited Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the Ashes 2023 series, which led to a massive debate among cricket fans and experts, and criticised Foakes' act. Here are some of the reactions on X:

A penny for Jonny Bairstow and Brendon McCullum’s thoughts on trying to win a game with this? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/JaZW9B88eV — Scott Bailey (@ScottBaileyAAP) January 28, 2024 ×

@WG_RumblePants just wondering what the difference is between Foakes’ attempted stumping and Careys v Bairstow? Bumrah jumped in the air from frustration, there was no attempt for a run pic.twitter.com/q9uA4TPJaE — Lord John Atkin (@Sarasota_Gooner) January 29, 2024 ×

The English team did spot Bumrah hopping a little and converted it into a stumping ploy. Foakes was slightly late in completing it. It could have caused a controversial end. pic.twitter.com/FFwINJOPLY — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) January 29, 2024 ×

What do we have to say about Ben Foakes’ attempt to stump Jasprit Bumrah?



‘Spirit of the Game’?



If the shoe was on the foot, and had batter got out, we would be having the spirit of the game conversation for sure!!! @piersmorgan @bhogleharsha @KP24 @vikrantgupta73 @NikhilNaz pic.twitter.com/Z7h6X8adwF — Sidhant Mamtany (@SidhantMamtany) January 29, 2024 ×

During the Test, Bumrah's 'inappropriate physical contact' with centurion Pope also made heads turn. It happened during the 81st over of England's second innings, bowled by the Indian pacer and vice-captain. Bumrah obstructed Pope's path while running between the wickets which led to an avoidable collision. The pacer later admitted to the offence and no formal hearing was required. He, however, received a demerit point for the incident.