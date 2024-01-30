Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Former Indian opener backs 'unorthodox' batter Sarfaraz Khan to replace KL Rahul

On Monday (Jan 29), India dealt a huge blow when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and versatile batter KL Rahul got ruled out of the second Test versus England, in Visakhapatnam, due to injury concerns. Following India's shocking 28-run loss in the first Test in Hyderabad, Rohit Sharma & Co. have now lost two experienced campaigners for the upcoming Test of the five-match series. Thus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named three players as replacements for Rahul and Jadeja and added Sarfaraz Khan.

Sarfaraz, along with spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar, have been added to India's squad. Ahead of the second Test, which gets underway on Friday (Feb 2), former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra feels Sarfaraz should make his debut in Vizag and replace injured Rahul in the playing XI.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar are available with this team. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli are still not there.They will have to play either Rajat Patidar or Sarfaraz. You can go towards Sarfaraz because he can play in an unorthodox fashion and is a very good player of spin."

Chopra also opined on Rahul's frequent injuries. He added, "This has been the biggest problem in KL Rahul's career. Injuries or illnesses have come at the wrong time and they have come many a time. The way he played in the first innings, and to be fair, he was batting assuredly in the second innings as well. There are very few people in our team who play the sweep. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul play the sweep, and KL Rahul will now not be there in this game."

Rahul returned with an impressive 86 and 22 in the Hyderabad Test. He will now look to regain full fitness as India already trail the five-match series 0-1 after the Hyderabad encounter.