IND vs ENG: Netizens says 'don't mess with team India' on Bumrah-Buttler argument; Virat's reaction goes viral - watch

The Virat Kohli-led team's brilliant performance during the second Test of the five-match series resulted in a 151-run victory against England on Monday (August 16). The highlight of the match, however, was the Indian pacers who impressed with both bat and ball to inspire the team to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Besides the sensational display of skills, Bumrah remained in the headlines because of his heated arguments with England players on the final day of Lord's Test. The incident happened after the end of the 92nd over as Bumrah was spotted speaking to umpire Richard Illingworth, who was trying to calm the India pacer down.

Going by the video that went viral on social media, England bowler Mark Wood said something to Bumrah, who was at the non-striker's end. Bumrah was speaking with umpire Illingworth when Jos Buttler intervened which led to verbal volleys between both of the players.

Netizens reacted to the incident as one of the users wrote, "#IndvsEngThis is team India Don't mess with them they perfectly know where to hit hard." Another wrote, "Has anyone ever seen Bumrah so fired up before? I have never noticed it."

Virat Kohli, who was sitting on Lord's balcony, was seen reacting to the incident. He also said that such incidents "motivate" the entire team.

"But this one, to get a result in 60 overs, when we all thought let's just have a crack at what we have in front of us... It's quite special and especially when someone like Siraj is playing for the first time at Lord`s and bowling the way he did, it was outstanding. As I said, what happened on the field really charged us up and gave us that extra motivation to finish the game off," said Kohli.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scored crucial runs for the team with their unbeaten 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket.

India declared on 298-8 and after that Bumrah (3-33) got India off to the perfect start by removing Rory Burns for a duck in the first over.

Bumrah got the big wicket of the in-form Joe Root (33) soon after tea, the England skipper edging to opposite number Virat Kohli at first slip.

Shami (1-13) was also brilliant with his spell as he produced an unplayable out-swinger to get the better of opener Dom Sibley (0).

Brief scores:

India 1st Innings 364 (KL Rahul 129, R Sharma 83; J Anderson 5-62)

England 1st Innings 391 (J Root 180 no, J Bairstow 57; Mohammed Siraj 4-94, Ishant Sharma 3-69)

India 2nd Innings 298-8 Declared (A Rahane 61, Mohammed Shami 56 no; M Wood 3-51)

England 2nd Innings 120 (Mohammed Siraj 4-32, J Bumrah 3-33)

Result: India won by 151 runs