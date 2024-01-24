IND vs ENG: James Anderson misses out as England reveal Playing XI for Hyderabad Test

England have revealed their Playing XI for the opening Test against India which starts on Thursday (Jab 25) in Hyderabad. Led by Ben Stokes, the English team management has gone with a surprise decision to drop veteran speedster James Anderson while opting to include four spinners in the Playing XI. Mark Wood would therefore remain the only legitimate speed option along with skipper Stokes. The Playing XI will also see the inclusion of Tom Hartley who will make his Test debut in the opening contest of the five-match series. We've named our XI for the first Test in Hyderabad! 🏏



🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2024 × Anderson dropped for Hyderabad

Now 41, Anderson’s inclusion was a matter of rotation as it was indicated he wouldn’t be available for all five matches during the series. On Wednesday, England team management announced their Playing XI which saw the inclusion of three spinners in the form of Jack Leach, Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed. Joe Root is also expected to roll his arm if required as they feel that the pitch in Hyderabad will be spin-friendly. Fast bowling duties will lie on the shoulders of Mark Wood and skipper Stokes with the latter making his return to the side after another injury layoff which saw him miss the West Indies tour.

Anderson’s exclusion also means that he will have to wait for a few more matches to reach 700 Test wickets. Currently, he is on 690 wickets and needs 19 more to leapfrog Shane Warne in the second place most wickets. × On the other hand, Hartley from Lancashire will make his red-ball debut having previously featured in the ODI format for the side. He has played two ODIs for the national side during the Ireland series in September and is well on track to make his Test debut.

England were handed a blow in their preparations for the Test series when Shoaib Bashir was not allowed to enter India due to visa issues. Bashir was left stranded in the UAE and has since flown back to the United Kingdom to resolve his visa issues. Although he won’t be available for the opening Test, it is anticipated that he will be available for the second Test starting in Vizag on February 2.

England Playing XI for 1st Test