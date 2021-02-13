IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Indian vice-captains keep hosts on top after Day 1

The 162-run stand between the Indian vice-captains (of different formats) gave hosts a much-needed edge over England by the end of Day 1 of the second Test at the Chepauk stadium.

Opener Rohit Sharma's 161 runs powered India to a healthy total and his partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took the hosts from 86/3 to 248/4. Rishabh Pant (33 runs) and debutant Axar Patel (5 runs) remained on the crease when India were on 300 before the bails were off.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won an important toss and decided to bat first. However, the hosts suffered a major setback in the first over as Shubman Gill was out on a duck in the very first over.

The 86-run stand between Pujara and Sharma tried stabilising Indian innings. But Moeen Ali's ripper removed Pujara and skipper Kohli in one over putting immense pressure on hosts.

However, Rohit and Rahane attacked England's spinners to build a 162-run partnership put India on top. Leach got the better of Rohit and the opener was out after scoring 161 runs, whereas, Moeen Ali cleaned up Ajinkya Rahane, who was playing at 67.

Pant added some finishing touch as India ended their day with 300 runs on-board.

Moeen Ali and Jack Leach took two wickets each. Olly Stone and skipper Joe Root got one wicket apiece.

India will look to build on this mammoth score and will hope the pitch deteriorates so that spinners could trouble the English batting line up.