IND vs AUS: Labuschagne-Smith power Australia to 197-run lead over India on Day 3

Marnus Labuchagne and Steve Smith's 68-run partnership helped Australia take 197-run lead over India with eight wickets in the hand at the end of Day 3 in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Team India bundled out for 244, handing a 94-run lead to Australe. India's batting order crumbled after Pujara's wicket, who scored his slowest Test half-century (50 off 176 balls). Pat Cummins was impressive with the ball and scalped four wickets and conceding just 29 runs, whereas, Josh Hazlewood removed two Indian batsmen. Gill and Pujara were the only batsmen to score 50 for Team India.

There were three runouts during the India innings as Vihari, Ashwin, and Bumrah were run out. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were hit on the left elbow and left thumb respectively and have gone for a scan to check the severity of the injury.

Pujara's lack of intent added pressure on fellow batsman as Team India never got the momentum they wanted. In return, India were quick to get rid of Aussie openers (Warner and Pucovski), however, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne troubled the bowlers by the day's end.

It is safe to say that the visitors are in pressure now unless the bowlers bounce back on Day 4. However, Pant and Jadeja's absence has come as a big blow to Team India.