'Who’s your favourite player?': Marnus Labuschagne involved in a banter with Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill enjoyed a good outing on the second day of the third Test against Australia. The 21-year-old slammed his maiden 50 in the match and gave India a great start against the Australian.

However, during the match, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was involved with banter with India's young gun.

“Who’s your favourite player?” Asked Labuschagne between deliveries of Starc’s second over.

“I will tell you after the match,” replied Gill.

Labuschagne was not satisfied with the answer and he went on to ask whether it was Sachin Tendulkar or Virat Kohli.

“After the ball... Sachin? Do you reckon Virat?” he said.

Labuschagne did not stop there. His words continued when Rohit Sharma was on strike. “hey what did you do in quarantine?” he asked the India opener, who made a comeback to Indian XI in this Test match after spending 14 days in quarantine.

The Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground witnessed some breathtaking display of cricket from both sides. While Australia, batting first, got to a great position after a fine century from talisman Steve Smith, Indians bounced back strong with a solid opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as they day ended in balance.

Indian openers Rohit and Gill had a fine start as they stitched a crucial partnership of 70 runs off 27 overs before Rohit pushed a fuller delivery by Hazlewood too hard as the Aussie bowler took a sharp catch off his own bowling. Gill departed soon after completing his maiden half-century in international cricket.

At the end of Day 2, veteran batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease for India and would be looking to score big in what has been a batting-friendly track at the Sydney Cricket Ground.