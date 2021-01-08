Rohit Sharma becomes first player to smash 100 international sixes against Australia

The Indian cricket team was off to a fine start in the first innings of the third Test match against Australia in Sydney with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill providing a solid start to the visitors. The duo stitched a 70-run opening stand before Rohit was dismissed for 26 by Josh Hazlewood. However, before his dismissal, Rohit achieved a rare feat in international cricket as he became the first-ever batsman to score 100 international sixes against Australia.

Rohit, who is regarded as one of the finest batsmen, danced down the track to dispatch a Nathan Lyon delivery over the long-on boundary and became the first batsman in history to smash 100 international sixes against Australia.

Most sixes against Australia in international cricket

ROHIT SHARMA - 100*

Eon Morgan - 63

B McCullum - 61

Sachin Tendulkar - 60

MS Dhoni - 60

However, Rohit, despite getting a good start, couldn’t make it count and was dismissed by Hazlewood after playing a lose straight push. The Aussie pacer held on to a good catch in his follow-through to complete the dismissal.

Rohit’s opening partner Gill soon followed the Hitman soon after completing his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

Meanwhile, India ended Day 2 at 98/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten for India. The visitors still trail by 242 runs and would be hoping to score big when they take the field on Day 3 of the Sydney Test.

Batting first, Australia posted 338 runs courtesy a fine century by Steve Smith – his 27th in Test cricket as the Aussie star starts the new year with a bang.