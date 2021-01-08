Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds involved in expletive-laden mocking of Marnus Labuschagne on-air

Former Australian cricketers Shane Warner and Andrew Symonds on Friday made expletive-laden on-air gaffe as they ridiculed Aussie batsman Marnus Labuschagne for his eccentric mannerism while he was batting on Day 2 of the ongoing Sydney Test against India.

The Aussie duo tore into Labuschagne’s eerie mannerism on the field but were apparently unaware that the cameras were rolling.

Warne and Symonds made the on-air gaffe when they were preparing to call the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades. The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

The conversation between Warne and Symonds start with the former saying that Labuschagne’s leg-spin might come handy if he is introduced into the attack on the second day of the Sydney Test.

"Do something now to his ADD (attention deficit disorder) f***ing pills," Symonds said.

ALSO READ: 'He's the next big thing' - Cricket fraternity left awestruck by Shubman Gill after maiden half-century

"Yeah, f---," Warne responded. "Jeez, it's annoying. 'No!' Just f---ing bat properly," Warne said, referring to Labuschagne's unorthodox batting style.

Symonds went on to suggest: "we'll have to give him the hog pile" – a term which refers to a group of people jumping on top of a person.

"Mate, if you keep that shit up we're going to have to squash your guts out your a--e," Symonds said with Warne bursting into a laugh.

Kayo Sports, a subsidiary of Foxtel, issued an apology on Twitter.

"Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise," the streaming service tweeted.

ALSO READ: Sydney Test: Smith's 27th Test ton, Gill's class steal thunders as Day 2 ends in balance

Hey @lenphil29 @rpjward our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments. On behalf of @kayosports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologise. — Kayo Sports (@kayosports) January 8, 2021 ×

Notably, Steve Smith, who scored a terrific century – his 27th in Test cricket – was not targetted by Warne and Symonds despite having similar behavioural traits.

Reportedly, Australian team management is aware of the comments made by Symonds and Warne but a team spokesperson, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, has hinted that the matter is unlikely to be escalated during the crucial encounter.

Interestingly, Warne helped Labuschagne with leg-spin bowling tips during the Ashes 2019.

Earlier in the Test series, Warne found himself in hot water after calling Cheteshwar Pujara as 'Steve' during the Adelaide Test. Fans expressed their displeasure on social media after Warne's comments as they stated the reference of racial discrimination of the word 'Steve'.