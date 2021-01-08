'He's the next big thing' - Cricket fraternity left awestruck by Shubman Gill after maiden half-century

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill has already impressed many with his stroke-play and solid technique in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia. Gill, who made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, registered his first Test half-century on Day 2 of the Sydney Test. Gill’s batting and maturity impressed many including former cricketers and fans as they hailed the youngster as one of the best young talents in the world.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Gill for his solid defence as well as attacking stroke-play.

"I wish Shubman Gill could have carried on from that half-century to century. What we saw in this innings confirms that he is one of India's brightest prospects. He got behind the line, he has got wonderful ray for shots, as I said, he played some sparkling and spanking shots but basically, the way he got behind the line of the ball was so, so impressive and that is the thing actually you want to look at the opening batsman, how quickly and how confidently they get behind the line of the ball. Shubman Gill's defence was as good as his attacking batting and that is why I think he has got a big career ahead of him," Gavaskar said on Sony Network after the end of Day 2.

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey, on-air, said Gill is becoming his favourite player.

Whereas Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, who has seen Gill in close quarters, wrote on Twitter “a star has arrived”.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan termed Gill as the “next big thing in Test cricket”

“You could argue @RealShubmanGill is the next big thing in Test Cricket ... My prediction is he is .... #AUSvIND,” tweeted Michael Vaughan.

While VVS Laxman was all praise for Gill’s batting technique and clarity of thought.

“For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND,” Laxman said in a tweet.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag lavished praise on Gill as he said the youngster looks the real deal.

“Excellent performance by Jadeja with the ball and in the field with taht brilliant runout. Shubman Gill looks the real deal. Excellent composure and loved his backfoot play. But really enjoyed this fun moment, courtesy Bumrah,” tweeted Sehwag.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who is one of the commentators in the ongoing series, branded Gill as “potential world-class player”.

“Such a nice satisfying day of Test cricket to watch. Saw excellence in batting through Steve Smith. Excellence in fielding thanks to Jadeja and potential world-class player of the future in Shubman Gill,” said Manjrekar.

Gill became the youngest Indian opener to register a half-century on Australian soil in Test cricket. However, he was soon sent packing by Pat Cummins for 50.

At the end of Day 2, India were still behind by 242 runs as the visitors ended the day with 96/2 on the board.