Sydney Test: Smith's 27th Test ton, Gill's class steal thunders as Day 2 ends in balance

The Day 2 of the ongoing third Test between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground witnessed some breathtaking display of cricket from both the sides. While Australia, batting first, got to a great position after a fine century from talisman Steve Smith, Indians bounced back strong with a solid opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as they day ended in balance.

Australia started the day strongly as Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith continued their partnership with some great display of batting. While Labuschagne was unfortunate to miss out on his fifth Test century as he was dismissed for 91 by Ravindra Jadeja, Smith went on to register his 27th Test century.

Smith was the last Australian player to be dismissed, after a spellbinding direct hit from the deep by Ravindra Jadeja, as the former Aussie skipper watches wickets tumble from the other end before getting out. Australia ended up with 338 runs on board.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja picked up four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Navdeep Saini scalped two each. Mohammed Siraj ended up with a wicket under his belt.

Indian openers Rohit and Gill had a fine start as they stitched a crucial partnership of 70 runs off 27 overs before Rohit pushed a fuller delivery by Hazlewood too hard as the Aussie bowler took a sharp catch off his own bowling. Gill departed soon after completing his maiden half-century in international cricket.

At the end of Day 2, veteran batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease for India and would be looking to score big in what has been a batting-friendly track at the Sydney Cricket Ground.