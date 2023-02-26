'I'm starting to...': Ronaldo reveals the reason for his pristine goalscoring form

Portuguese superstar Ronaldo has revealed that sharing the same wavelength with his teammates after an initial settling-in period has been one of the reasons for his rich goalscoring form. Ronaldo bagged a second hattrick for his side Al-Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League match on Saturday.

"I feel more adapted to the team. It's not easy to come and in five, six, or seven games; everyone knows my movements. But I'm starting to understand their movements, and they are starting to understand my movements. Step by step, we can reach the big level," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Arab television channel SSC.

The forward praised his teammates as well for showing 'fight' to win the match.

"I'm very happy, but the most important (thing) is the team. The team did a fantastic job (against Damac); they ran; they fought. For me, the goals are important, but the most important thing is the team."

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner continued his scintillating form when his side squared up against Damac on Saturday. Ronaldo bagged a first-half hattrick that included a penalty. With the win, Al-Nassr regained the top spot with 43 points in 18 games, one ahead of second-placed Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo made his highly anticipated Al-Nassr debut in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain in January. He scored twice in the match, hyping up the expectations that he was going to tear up the league.

However, what followed was a period of lull as Ronaldo failed to find the back of the net and a two-match suspension added to the growing frustration. His side even crashed out of one of the cup competitions.

Facing criticism, Ronaldo earned his first league goal in a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh. Ronaldo scored in the extra time to help the team gain one valuable point, which eventually set the platform for his return to form.

Ronaldo now has ten goal contributions (eight goals, two assists) for his side and will be aiming for a late charge for the golden boot trophy.

