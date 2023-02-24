Cristiano Ronaldo to sell his Manchester luxury mansion, demands a WHOPPING amount
In a report carried out, the 38-year-old Ronaldo is demanding a staggering 5.5 million pounds (i.e. nearly INR 55 crores) for the luxurious property in Manchester.
Cristiano Ronaldo made heads turn when he decided to leave Manchester United, after his fallout with the co-owners and team management, and signed a substanial deal with Asian club Al-Nassr till 2025; reportedly making him the world's highest-paid footballer. With the Portugal captain shifting to Saudi, he has now put his Europe mansion, in Manchester, up for sale.
In a report carried by the Sun, the 38-year-old Ronaldo is demanding a whopping 5.5 million pounds (i.e. nearly INR 55 crores) for this luxurious property. The mansion comprises a swimming pool, guest rooms, tennis courts as well as a cinema room. The superstar striker has moved to Saudi with his partner and kids and is reportedly earning a staggering 200 million euros during his stint with the Riyadh-based club.
So far, Ronaldo has scored four goals for Al-Nassr, who is at the second position in Saudi Pro League. The legendary footballer has impressed in his stint so far, scoring four goals in a game. The club will next play on Saturday (February 25) as they face seventh-ranked Damac.
On joining the Al-Nassr, Ronaldo said in a statement in December 2022, "I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” Ronaldo said in a statement. "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and together with them help the Club to achieve success," he added.
Ronaldo has smoothly settled in his new club. Recently, he was also seen performing the traditional Ardah dance on Saudi Founding Day (February 22).