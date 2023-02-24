Cristiano Ronaldo to sell his Manchester luxury mansion, demands a WHOPPING amount

Cristiano Ronaldo made heads turn when he decided to leave Manchester United, after his fallout with the co-owners and team management, and signed a substanial deal with Asian club Al-Nassr till 2025; reportedly making him the world's highest-paid footballer. With the Portugal captain shifting to Saudi, he has now put his Europe mansion, in Manchester, up for sale.

In a report carried by the Sun, the 38-year-old Ronaldo is demanding a whopping 5.5 million pounds (i.e. nearly INR 55 crores) for this luxurious property. The mansion comprises a swimming pool, guest rooms, tennis courts as well as a cinema room. The superstar striker has moved to Saudi with his partner and kids and is reportedly earning a staggering 200 million euros during his stint with the Riyadh-based club.

So far, Ronaldo has scored four goals for Al-Nassr, who is at the second position in Saudi Pro League. The legendary footballer has impressed in his stint so far, scoring four goals in a game. The club will next play on Saturday (February 25) as they face seventh-ranked Damac.

On joining the Al-Nassr, Ronaldo said in a statement in December 2022, "I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring,” Ronaldo said in a statement. "I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia. I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and together with them help the Club to achieve success," he added.