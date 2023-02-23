Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo performs traditional Ardah dance on Saudi Founding Day - Watch Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to the Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr. He has settled quite nicely in the squad and recently the Portuguese football icon participated with his teammates in celebrating the kingdom’s Founding Day, a major national event. In a video, Ronaldo is seen in a traditional Saudi attire, known as thawb as he held a sword and participated in the famous Saudi group dance Ardah.

Ronaldo even shared the video of the celebrations on his official Twitter handle. He captioned the post, "Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC!". Here's the viral clip:

Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023

In 2022, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz declared February 22 as the kingdom’s Founding Day and declared it as an official holiday. It is to be noted that the day is a significant one for the countrymen as it commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727, by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.