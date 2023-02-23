Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo performs traditional Ardah dance on Saudi Founding Day - Watch Video
Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo recently performed the traditional Ardah dance on Saudi Founding Day and shared the video on his official Twitter handle. Here's the viral clip:
Cristiano Ronaldo has moved to the Riyadh-based club Al-Nassr. He has settled quite nicely in the squad and recently the Portuguese football icon participated with his teammates in celebrating the kingdom’s Founding Day, a major national event. In a video, Ronaldo is seen in a traditional Saudi attire, known as thawb as he held a sword and participated in the famous Saudi group dance Ardah.
Ronaldo even shared the video of the celebrations on his official Twitter handle. He captioned the post, "Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC!". Here's the viral clip:
Happy founding day to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) February 22, 2023
Was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @AlNassrFC ! pic.twitter.com/1SHbmHyuez
In 2022, Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz declared February 22 as the kingdom’s Founding Day and declared it as an official holiday. It is to be noted that the day is a significant one for the countrymen as it commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727, by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.
Speaking about Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, he shifted to the Riyadh-based club after his fallout with Manchester United owners and team management last year. He is with his new club until June 2025 after a historic deal made the Portugal captain the highest-paid footballer in the world. So far, he has featured in five games for Al-Nassr, scoring five goals so far including four in one outing.