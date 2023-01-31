Al Nassr coach makes sensational claims about Cristiano Ronaldo's return to European football

It's barely been a month since Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. While many believe that Al Nassr is the last pit stop in Ronaldo's storied career, his current coach Rudi Garcia believes otherwise.

Speaking to reporters, the former AS Roma manager said, “Cristiano Ronaldo is a positive addition, as he helps to disperse defenders. He is one of the best players in the world."

"He will not finish his career at Al-Nassr, he will return to Europe.”

However, Garcia's claims contradict Ronaldo's statement that he made after signing up for Al Nassr. During his unveiling, Ronaldo said his work in Europe was done and that he came to Saudi Arabia, despite having several offers from European and American clubs.

"I am so proud at making this big decision in my life and my career. My work in Europe is done. I played for all the most important clubs,”

"Nobody knows but I can say now that I had many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, in Australia, in the US even in Portugal, many clubs tried to sign me," said Ronaldo.

Ronaldo made his highly anticipated debut in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain with Messi, Neymar and Mbappe sharing the pitch with him. Ronaldo scored twice in the match, hyping up the expectations that he was going to tear up the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

However, since then, Ronaldo is yet to score or assist for his new side in the league. Despite Ronaldo playing, the team crashed out of the Super Cup as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not have a significant impact on the match.

Ronaldo came to the gulf country after having a bitter fallout with Manchester United. The Portuguese did an interview with British TV personality Piers Morgan where he burnt all bridges with the club with whom he won his first Champions League title.

After all the hullabaloo surrounding his future, Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr for a world record $214.04 million fee for two years.

(With inputs from agencies)