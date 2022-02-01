I'm not going to leave: When Rahul Dravid was gobsmacked after a female fan refused to leave his house

Rahul Dravid has served Indian cricket probably like no other cricketer. Over the years, the 49-year-old has donned various roles; i.e. being a makeshift opener, middle-order batter to a finisher, part-time keeper, taking over as captain, coaching U-19 and India A side, heading the NCA before taking over as the senior men's cricket team's head coach in late 2021. Apart from 13,288 and 10,889 runs in Tests and ODIs, respectively, Dravid has done a lot for Indian cricket and continues to be a role model for many aspiring cricketers worldwide.

Thus, Dravid -- known as The Wall -- has never been short of fans and followers worldwide. During an interaction with Vikram Sathaye, in 2016, the current head coach Dravid revealed a hilarious, or rather 'scary', interaction with a female fan who turned up at his house in Bengaluru and refused to leave.

In an interaction with cricket humorist Vikram Sathaye in his show What The Duck, in 2016, Dravid had revealed an interesting episode of how a female fan surprised him by entering his house and refusing to leave.

'I will stay here only' - I was taken back

Dravid spilled the beans on the entire incident and said, "I had just come from a tour and I was sleeping in the afternoon. When I woke up, my parents told me to go and meet this fan who had come all the way from Hyderabad. She was waiting there for an hour and a half. At first, I thought it would be a simple taking autograph or photograph thing."

"She said, ‘no I am not going to leave. I have left my home and come. I will stay here only’ and I was taken aback. It ended quite well but it was a wake-up call for my parents that you don’t let anyone in just like that," the legendary cricketer revealed while laughing.

At present, the Dravid-led Team India is gearing up to face West Indies in a white-ball series at home. After the disastrous tour of South Africa, the Men in Blue will be eager to revamp and get back to winning ways under Dravid's guidance. The ODI series will get underway on February 6, in Ahmedabad, whereas Kolkata will host the three T20Is.