'If you're not able to lead, best to leave captaincy' - Ex-Pak skipper tells Babar Azam after India defeat

Babar Azam-led Pakistan opened their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign by locking horns with Team India in the Super 12 clash, on Sunday (October 23) at the MCG, Melbourne. In a riveting clash, Pakistan lost on the final ball of the encounter as Virat Kohli's 82 not out propelled the one-time winners to a thrilling four-wicket win after they were reeling at 31 for 4 in pursuit of 160.

After the defeat, many former Pakistani cricketers have raised fingers at Babar's leadership. The criticism has been levied upon Babar for not using Mohammad Nawaz properly and making him bowl the final over. Some also feel Pakistan need to have a sixth bowling option in the upcoming games and, hence, weren't satisfied with the team selection for the India face-off. In addition, the ploy to keep Md Rizwan stand a few steps behind the stumps to Nawaz baffled many (which was mainly done to save the byes, etc). Recently, former Pakistan skipper Saleem Malik has lashed out at Babar and asked him to leave captaincy.

Speaking on 24 News, Malik said, “Yeh pressure wala situation and aise time main senior player ka bohot bada role hota hai. Agar captain to nehi samjh aa raha uss waqt ya lag raha he ki galat decision le raha hain then aap jaake bata sakte hain ki woh galat jaa rahein hai. Iisiliye main humesha kehta hu ki fast bowler ke sath ke senior banda khara hona chaiye jo usko bataye. Itne saalo ke baad bhi agar aapko captaincy nahi aati then aapko chor dena chaiye. Agar same mistakes baar baar kar rahein hai toh best hai ki captaincy nehi karni chaiye. Bohot saare logon ne captaincy chori hai (Senior players play an important role in these kind of pressure situations. If the captain is not able to make a good decision, he can ttalk to seniors where he is going wrong. That's why I always say that a senior player should be with a fast bowler, who can advise him. After so many years, if you are not able to lead properly then it's best to leave it. Many have left it in the past, if you keep making same mistakes again and again, no harm in leaving the captaincy.)"

ALSO READ | T20 WC: Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized, says Md Hafeez

After the clash, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has also criticised Babar and told Rahi Cricket, "Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even 4 runs an over, why did Babar not fulfil the spin quota overs in that time frame?."

Babar-led Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe in their next T20 WC match, at Perth, on Thursday (October 27) in a bid to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.