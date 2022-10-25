T20 WC: Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized, says Md Hafeez

India and Pakistan produced a memorable encounter at the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) 2022 edition on Sunday (October 23) at the MCG, Melbourne. In the Super 12 clash, India opted to bowl first and rode on Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya's three-fers to restrict Babar Azam-led Men in Green to 159-8 in 20 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma & Co. were tottering at 31 for 4 before Virat Kohli's majestic 82 not out and Hardik's 37-ball 40 took India past the finish line, on the last ball of the contest, with four wickets in hand.

Given that India had lost four early wickets and needed 115 off the last 60 balls, many had expected Pakistan to emerge on top. However, they panicked in the last over -- comprising two wickets, a waist-high delivery which went for six, two wides, a no-ball, free-hit and a four -- to lose a riveting encounter in front of a jam-packed MCG, Melbourne.

After the clash, former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has slammed Babar and told Rahi Cricket, "Babar Azam's captaincy is like a sacred cow that cannot be criticized. It's the third consecutive big game that we are seeing flaws in Babar captaincy, but we keep hearing that by the time he gets to the age of 32 he will learn. In today's match, from the 7th over till the 11th over, when India were struggling for even 4 runs an over, why did Babar not fulfil the spin quota overs in that time frame?."

Following the India defeat, Pakistan will now face Zimbabwe at Perth on Thursday (October 27) whereas India will also take the field on the same day, facing the Netherlands at the SCG, Sydney. While India will be eager to make it two wins in a row, Babar & Co. will look to move past their opening clash and get off the mark in the points table.