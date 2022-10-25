T20 WC, AUS vs SL Live streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Sri Lanka face-off in India?

After the thrashing received from their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand, Aaron Finch-led Australia face Sri Lanka in the seventh game of the Super 12 round at the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) 2022 edition in Australia. The defending champions and hosts will face the heat as they take on the Dasun Shanaka-led Islanders, who can beat any team on their given day.

Talking about the Lankans, they reached the main draw of the competition after winning two out of their three games in the qualifiers. After losing to Namibia, they revamped soon and thrashed UAE before edging past the Netherlands to enter the Super 12. In their first game of the main round, SL beat Ireland by nine wickets and sit at the second spot in Pool A, after the Kiwis. Australia, on the other hand, had a forgettable day versus the Black Caps, conceding 200 runs before only managing 111 in 17.1 overs to lose by a whopping 89-run margin. Not only did they lose, but their lost by a handsome margin and have a NRR of -4.450. Thus, they need to get off the mark in the tournament versus the Lankans and aim for a thumping win.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of the match:

Where will Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match take place?

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at Perth Stadium, Perth.

At what time will Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match commence?

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 clash will get underway at 4:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ | 'To hell with the Spirit of the Game': Hardik Pandya shares his take on run out at non-striker's end

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup in India?

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match's live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where can one watch the live streaming of Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match in India?

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 match's live streaming will be on Disney+Hotstar.