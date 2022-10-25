'To hell with the Spirit of the Game': Hardik Pandya shares his take on run out at non-striker's end

It has been over a month since Deepti Sharma ran Charlie Dean out, at the non-striker's end, as the batter was taking unfair advantage for backing up too far. Since then, Deepti's act has been talked about a lot and has led to divided opinions. While many have backed and lauded Deepti, and fairly blamed Charlie, the English and Aussie cricketers refrain from considering it as a legitimate form of dismissal -- although the International Cricket Council (ICC) and MCC have included it to the run-out law from unfair play -- all-rounder Hardik Pandya joined the bandwagon and shared a strong response in this regard.

Speaking on the latest episode of ICC Review podcast, the 28-year-old Hardik said, "Because you gave the example, we need to stop making a fuss about this. It's a rule, simple as that. To hell with the Spirit of the Game, if it's there, remove the rules, simple as that. The ones who have problems, good for them, that's fine."

The all-rounder further opined that he would be fine if a bowler runs him out at the non-striker's end. Hardik added, "Personally, I have no problem. If I am out, if I am walking out and someone runs me out, fair enough, it's my mistake, not the bowlers. It is using the rules to one's advantage. Simple as that, let’s not make a big deal, that's it."

Hardik was last seen in action during India's memorable four-wicket win over Pakistan in the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup (T20 WC) 2022 edition on Sunday (October 23). Hardik returned with 3 for 30, after Rohit Sharma & Co. opted to bowl first at the MCG, Melbourne, and stitched a match-winning 113-run fifth-wicket stand with Virat Kohli (82 not out off 53 balls) to score a 37-ball 40 and help India prevail on the final ball of the contest while chasing 160.

Hardik-starrer India will now face the Netherlands on October 27 (Thursday) at the SCG, Sydney.