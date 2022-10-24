T20 WC: 'This game can be cruel and unfair' - Ramiz Raja reacts after India pull off a heist vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan locked horns in the Super 12 clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, at the MCG, Melbourne, on Sunday (October 23). In front of a jam-packed stadium, the Asian giants produced a nerve-wreaking match which went down to the wire before Virat Kohli's 82 not out took India home on the final ball of the contest.

Opting to bowl first, Rohit Sharma's Team India restricted Pakistan for 159-8. After riding on Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya's three-fers, Indian openers commenced the run-chase but departed soon as Men in Blue were tottering at 31 for 4. Kohli and Hardik got together and stitched a memorable 113-run fifth-wicket stand before the last over saw India needing 16 to get for victory.

After much drama, R Ashwin hit the winning runs on the final ball as India pulled off a heist versus the Men in Green. The last over saw a waist-high delivery being smacked for a six by Kohli, which was followed by the umpires declaring it a no-ball and a free-hit followed suit. On the free-hit delivery, Md Nawaz clean bowled Kohli but the ball went towards deep third-man region as the Indians ran three runs and brought down the equation, amid a lot of discussion between Pakistani players and the on-field umpires.

With two needed off the last two deliveries, India lost Dinesh Karthik. Ashwin came in and Nawaz bowled a wide before his final ball was hit for a four by the off-spinner as India emerged on top. Following the encounter, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja reacted to the high-voltage clash.

'This game can be cruel and unfair'

"A classic! You win some, you lose some and, as we all know, this game can be cruel and unfair. Couldn't have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort!" Ramiz tweeted.

A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair .#TeamPakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 23, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | 'He told us to...' - Rohit Sharma reveals Virat Kohli's pep talk ahead of Indo-Pak T20 WC clash

"It was a tight match and the bowlers did well in the first 10 overs as it wasn't easy. Credit goes to Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli, for the way they shifted the momentum and finished the match," Babar said in the post-match press conference.

"Basically, the plan was to introduce our main bowlers because we needed wickets and build pressure as a partnership was building. But unfortunately, it didn't happen. Virat Kohli showed his class and Nawaz also did well. It was a close match," he added.

Pakistan will next face Zimbabwe on Thursday (October 27) whereas India will play the Netherlands on the same day, at the SCG, Sydney.