I was dead scared inside: Suryakumar Yadav recalls epic stare-off with Virat Kohli in IPL 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is now not only one of Mumbai Indians' (MI) most vital players, he has also become an indispensable part of Team India's white-ball sides. SKY had a turnaround ever since he moved back to the MI camp in IPL 2018. From IPL 2018-2020, he was among runs and finally got his chance to make an India debut in early 2021.

Since then, it has been no looking back for the highly-talented SKY. However, he had to see several rejections and also had an epic stare-off with Virat Kohli during MI's face-off versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2020's business end. With both sides squaring off once again in the league stage, on October 28 at Abu Dhabi, SKY's impressive 43-ball 79* propelled MI to an easy five-wicket win over RCB in pursuit of a modest 165.

During SKY's stay in the middle, he was toying with the RCB bowlers with ease and finding the gaps at regular intervals. In order to get into his skin and dent his concentration, senior pro and then RCB captain Kohli stormed towards SKY as the two had an intense stare-off in between overs.

In an episode on Breakfast With Champions, SKY recalled the whole episode with then India captain Kohli while speaking with host Gaurav Kapur.

"He (Kohli) has a unique style, his energy is of a different level on the ground. That game was so important for both the teams. His sledging was on another level in that match. And I was focused that come what may, I have to win the match for the team, without speaking anything," the stylish right-handed batsman said.

"I was dead scared inside as he walked towards me, both of us were eating chewing gums. There was a voice from inside that was telling me - come what may, you don't have to utter a word, it's a matter of 10 seconds, the next over will begin. My bat fell that time, that helped me, I did not see him till the time the match was over. I was looking down and batting and we have not even discussed the incident ever outside the pitch," he added.

In IPL 2022, MI and RCB have locked horns with each other once so far. Faf du Plessis-led RCB thrashed Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai by seven wickets in chase of 152, despite SKY's belligerent 37-ball 68.