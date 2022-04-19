Will Virat Kohli replace Anuj Rawat on top? RCB's predicted playing XI in IPL 2022 clash against LSG

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on in-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday (April 19). RCB have had a brilliant start to their campaign under new captain Faf du Plessis and are currently sitting at the 4th spot on the points table with 8 points from six matches.

RCB started off their season with a loss in their opener against Kolkata Knight Riders before registering a hat-trick of wins to get their campaign back on track. The Du Plessis-led side then slipped to a defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last game before bouncing back to beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their last game.

Dinesh Karthik, who has been enjoying a dream run with the willow this season, once again turned out to be the hero for RCB against Delhi Capitals as he slammed a sensational knock of unbeaten 66 off 34 balls to help them post a match-winning total of 189 runs. Glenn Maxwell also continued his purple patch with a quickfire 55 off 34 balls.

Karthik and Maxwell's form have helped RCB ignore their struggles at the top. After impressing in the first game, skipper Du Plessis has failed to get going while Virat Kohli has also struggled at no.3. Young Anuj Rawat has also failed to deliver consistently and might get replaced by Kohli at the top.

RCB will be again making a radical move and disturbing the winning combination. However, Kohli opening with Du Plessis can work in the franchise's favour and help them get off to good starts to ensure their playoffs dream remains intact as the season progresses.

RCB will also hope for a better show from pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has been leaking runs consistently this season. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood have been terrific with the ball for the Du Plessis-led side and will hold the key to RCB's success against LSG on Tuesday.

RCB's predicted XI for LSG clash:

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj