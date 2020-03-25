'I have to go with...' - Brad Hogg picks better all-rounder between Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes

The debate surrounding who is the better all-rounder between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Englishman Ben Stokes has always been stiff. With mixed opinions, the cricket fraternity has always been left divided when it comes to picking the better all-rounder between Hardik and Stokes. While Stokes has won matches for England single-handedly, Hardik, in the last year or so, has emerged as one of the biggest threats with both bat and ball when it comes to white-ball cricket.

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg was asked by a fan to pick the better all-rounder between Hardik and Stokes and the former chinaman bowler went with the Christchurch-born Stokes. A fan took to social media platform Twitter to ask Hogg a question as he wrote: “@Brad_Hogg Who is better as an All-rounder, Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes??”

To which Hogg replied: “I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all-rounder of my World XI."

The year 2019 was memorable for Stokes as he was the hero for England in their title triumph in ICC World Cup 2019. Stokes further played some splendid knocks in the Ashes 2019 where he played a key role with both bat and ball, notably in the Headlingley Test, where he had stitched a last-wicket partnership of 75 runs with Jack Leach to help England win the Test from a near improbable situation.

Whereas, Hardik was sidelined due to constant injuries and didn’t play much after the World Cup in England and Wales. The flamboyant all-rounder was supposed to make a comeback to the Indian team in the three-match ODI series against South Africa but it was aborted mid-way due to COVID-19 outbreak.

