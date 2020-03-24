'Let's stay indoors India' - From Kohli to Ashwin, sports fraternity reacts as PM Narendra Modi announces complete lockdown for 21 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in India for three weeks starting from 12 am on March 25 due to the rapid rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. The tally of confirmed cases for novel coronavirus crossed the 500-mark in India with over 30 new cases being reported from across the country on Tuesday.

“From 12 AM tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days — three weeks. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days of nationwide complete lockdown, we will be pushed back 21 years,” PM Modi said on Tuesday evening.

“Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again,” he added.

Reactions from sporting world started to pour in as soon as PM Modi announced that India will be under complete lockdown for three weeks starting from midnight. From Ravichandran Ashwin, who changed his Twitter handle to ‘lets stay indoors India’ to Virat Kohli, Indian sportspersons expressed their thoughts while lauding PM Modi’s move to enforce complete lockdown in a bid curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here's how some of the athletes reacted:

As our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @NarendraModi ji just announced, the whole country is going into a lockdown starting midnight today for the next 21 days. My request will remain the same, PLEASE STAY AT HOME. #SocialDistancing is the only cure for Covid 19. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 24, 2020 ×

3 weeks it is ... let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades. Well done @narendramodi ji. Now let’s follow instructions rather than moaning and giving our own opinions. #coronavirusindia — lets stay indoors India (@ashwinravi99) March 24, 2020 ×

As advised by our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji I urge each and everyone to stay at home and do your part to help curb the pandemic #StayHome #StaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 24, 2020 ×

All those who asked what can I do for my country...

This is the time to show your loyalty! Listen to our PM @narendramodi ji and STAY INDOORS!

If we get through the next 21 days, WE WIN!! #IndiaFightsCorona — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 24, 2020 ×

Please Understand the gravity of the situation. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe and stay healthy. As advised by our Honourable PM @narendramodi Ji Let us follow a complete lockdown. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 24, 2020 ×

These 21 days are very important in the history of our nation & each one of us can play our part by just staying at our homes and maintaining distance from people. Please adhere to it strictly and we shall overcome this soon #CoronavirusLockdown — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 24, 2020 ×

Social distancing is extremely critical for each and everyone of us to follow for the next 21 days. Please stay at home & wash your hands regularly, and let’s break the chain. Please don’t panic about essentials, the central & state governments will ensure it#IndiaFightsCorona — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 24, 2020 ×

Moreover, the sporting calendar has been left shattered with every major tournaments getting either cancelled or postponed. The biggest news in the sporting world came on Tuesday with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 getting postponed to 2021.