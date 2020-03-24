'Let's stay indoors India' - From Kohli to Ashwin, sports fraternity reacts as PM Narendra Modi announces complete lockdown for 21 days

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 24, 2020, 09.09 PM(IST)

Athletes react to PM Modi's announcement to lockdown India for 3 weeks Photograph:( PTI )

Reactions from sporting world started to pour in as soon as PM Narendra Modi announced that India will be under complete lockdown for three weeks starting from midnight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in India for three weeks starting from 12 am on March 25 due to the rapid rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19. The tally of confirmed cases for novel coronavirus crossed the 500-mark in India with over 30 new cases being reported from across the country on Tuesday. 

“From 12 AM tonight there will be a complete lockdown across the country. In the view of the current situation, the nationwide complete lockdown will be in place for 21 days — three weeks. If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days of nationwide complete lockdown, we will be pushed back 21 years,” PM Modi said on Tuesday evening.

“Today India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide that to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again,” he added. 

Reactions from sporting world started to pour in as soon as PM Modi announced that India will be under complete lockdown for three weeks starting from midnight. From Ravichandran Ashwin, who changed his Twitter handle to ‘lets stay indoors India’ to Virat Kohli, Indian sportspersons expressed their thoughts while lauding PM Modi’s move to enforce complete lockdown in a bid curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Here's how some of the athletes reacted:

Moreover, the sporting calendar has been left shattered with every major tournaments getting either cancelled or postponed. The biggest news in the sporting world came on Tuesday with the Tokyo Olympics 2020 getting postponed to 2021. 

