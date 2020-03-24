BCCI president Sourav Ganguly opens up on fate of IPL 2020, says 'can't say anything at the moment'

The Board of Control for BCCI (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday said that he ‘can’t say anything’ about the fate of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the nationwide lockdown as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to deteriorate with each passing day.

The BCCI had suspended the IPL from March 29 to April 15 after the Indian government suspended all visas, barring diplomatic and employment, which made it impossible for foreign players to participate in the cash-rich tournament. Furthermore, the government suspended all international and domestic flights in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"I can't say anything at the moment. We are at the same place where we were on the day we postponed. Nothing has changed in the last 10 days. So, I don't have an answer to it. Status quo remains," Ganguly told PTI on Tuesday.

The former Indian skipper also ruled out the possibility of holding IPL 2020 later in the year given the situation surrounding the novel coronavirus improves in the coming months.

"You can't plan anything. The FTP is scheduled. It's there and you can't change the FTP. All around the world, cricket and more so sports have stopped," he said.

Ganguly also expressed his doubts on whether the losses that all stakeholders will suffer could be covered by insurance.

"I am not sure whether you can get insurance money. Because this is a government lockdown. I am not sure whether a government lockdown is covered by insurance or not.

"We will have to see. We have not assessed all these things. At this point of time, it is very difficult for me to give any concrete answer," Ganguly said.

BCCI, also the world’s richest cricket board, has not yet provided any donations to fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Ganguly said that he will have a discussion with BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to chalk out the best options.

"I haven't had a discussion with Jay. Let's see. We will assess the situation, follow directives and see what happens," he said.

"If the government asks us, we will certainly hand over the facility. Anything that is need of the hour, we will do it. There is absolutely no problem," he asserted.

The BCCI president is of the view that complete lockdown is the best possible option at the current moment while adding whatever advisory the government and health ministry is issuing, everyone will have to follow it.

"I think this is the best option at the current moment. Certain things are beyond anybody's control. Whatever directives that the government and ministry of health give us, we have to follow. That's the case all over the world. I don't know after how many years I am home on weekdays. Even during my busy schedule, I have had Sundays off but this is so different," he said.

