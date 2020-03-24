ICC set to have preliminary discussions on ICC T20 World Cup on March 29 as COVID-19 continues to impact global sports

With the novel coronavirus taking the entire world under its dreaded wings, the sporting calendar has been left completely shattered with a number of high-profile tournaments and events getting cancelled or postponed due to COVID19 pandemic. While tournaments like IPL has been already suspended until April 15 and a final call is expected soon, dark clouds are hovering over major events like the Olympics and ICC T20 World Cup.

As the dreaded COVID-19 continues to spread like wildfire, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to conduct preliminary discussions on the fate of the ICC T20 World Cup on March 29, according to reports. An 18-member board of directors including heads of 12 Test playing nations are set to hold discussions surrounding T20 World Cup 2020 on March 29.

The showpiece event is scheduled to kickstart in October 2020 and is set to be hosted by Australia. However, with major tournaments getting cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, all eyes have shifted towards the World Cup in the shortest format of the game.

Interestingly, there’s another T20 World Cup scheduled in 2021 which will be hosted by India, hence, it will be interesting to see who backs out and whether one of the events get affected to not.

The previous edition of the ICC T20 World Cup was hosted by India in 2016 where West Indies defeated England in the humdinger of a final. Carlos Brathwaite had come out as the hero for the Windies after smashing four sixes off Ben Stokes in the final over to help the Men in Maroon lift the coveted trophy.

