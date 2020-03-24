BCCI cancels con-call with franchise owners as fate of IPL 2020 hangs by thin thread due to COVID-19 pandemic

The dark clouds hovering over the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 became darker on Tuesday as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday cancelled a conference call with the franchise owners to discuss the future of the cash-rich tournament amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

IPL 2020 is also looking towards a possible cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the situation surrounding the deadly virus continues to deteriorate. In India, over 450 positive cases and nine deaths have been reported as of Tuesday and almost the entire country is under complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Humanity first, everything else comes second"

“...humanity first, everything else comes second. The situation has not improved so there is no point in even talking about it. If IPL doesn’t happen so be it,” Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia told PTI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 unlikely to happen this year; BCCI could lose INR 2000cr, franchises 100cr each

”There is no point in discussing anything at this point. The whole country is in lockdown. We have to deal with matters much more important than IPL,” added another franchise official, who did not wish to be named.

IPL 2020 was previously scheduled to start on March 29 but was suspended until April 15 given the coronavirus crisis all over the world. Wadia is of the view that everything is irrelevant at the moment because the entire world is fighting against the novel coronavirus

“I can’t even think about the IPL at this point. It is irrelevant along with everything else. The only thing which is relevant is in what we are living in and it is a world war three situation where we are fighting to help so many people,” Wadia said.

“The government has taken decisive steps. We often criticise the government but for the proactive steps, they have taken we should applaud them. A country as big as India has suspended all flights. That is a very massive and positive step,” he added.

ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be postponed by a year due to COVID-19 pandemic

Whereas a BCCI official has said that IPL is a much smaller event as compared to the Olympics and if the Tokyo Games can be postponed by a year then the cash-rich tournament is nothing in front of it.

“If Olympics can be postponed by a year, IPL is a much smaller entity in that regard. It is becoming increasingly difficult to organise. At this point the government is not even thinking about allowing foreign visas,” a BCCI official in the know of things said.

Meanwhile, every stakeholder is in discussion to control the financial damage with insurance companies and broadcasters. As per reports, BCCI is set to lose out on an approximate INR 2000cr of revenue whereas each franchise will lose out on INR 100cr.