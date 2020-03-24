IOC, Japan agree to postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one year, to be held 'no later than summer of 2021'

The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe has proposed the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one year in a conference call with Games’ chiefs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus has left the entire sporting calendar shattered and the biggest blow has been dealt to the organizing committee of Tokyo Olympics as far as sporting events as concerned.

There have been rising concerns about the 2020 Tokyo Olympics going as planned amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Canada, Australia and Great Britain threatening to pull out of the Games if they were to be held in 2020, as originally planned.

However, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are now set to be held in the summer of 2021 as Japanese PM Abe told the IOC that his nation would be delaying the quadrennial event for 12 months. Abe made the announcement during a conference call with IOC president Thomas Bach and Organising Committee chief Yoshiro Mori.

"I proposed to postpone for about a year and president Bach responded with 100 percent agreement," Shinzo Abe told reporters referring to Thomas Bach, head of the IOC.

Earlier on Sunday, the IOC had given themselves a four-week deadline to take a final call on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, with participating nations and some top former and current athletes raising their concerns publicly, the announcement could be made official soon.

Earlier, a highly influential member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Richard Pound, had confirmed that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are set to be postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic