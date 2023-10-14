I count my slower ball as a spinner’s slower ball: Bumrah on winning Man of the Match award against Pakistan

Ace India seamer Jasprit Bumrah, who, for the nth time when his team asked him to go out of the box and deliver, did it against Pakistan, dismissing well-settled Muhammad Rizwan clean bowled off a slower off-cutter. That wicket broke Pakistan’s back as they lost wickets in clusters, getting all out on 191 despite being 155 for two at one stage.

After India won the high-octane clash in Ahmedabad by seven wickets, Bumrah got adjudged the Player of the Match for his spell of two for 19 in seven overs, including a maiden.

Speaking to the media on his performance that laid the foundation for others to wrap the Pakistani innings on an under-par total, Bumrah acknowledged his special slower ball, admitting his slower off-cutters are as good as off-spinners slower delivery.

“We were bowling in the middle overs, and I saw Jaddu's ball was turning, not too much, but a little bit. I count my slower ball as a spinner's slower ball, one of those days where it came off,” Bumrah on how effective his slower ball is.

The right-arm seamer also detailed how the pitch behaved during the first innings and what prompted Bumrah to stick with hit-the-deck length.

“It felt good. Usually, you try to analyse the wicket as soon as possible. We realised the wicket was on the slower side so we wanted to bowl hard lengths. We were trying to make it as difficult as possible,” Bumrah added.

Other than outfoxing Rizwan with a beauty of a delivery, Bumrah bowled a peach to Shadab Khan, who played the wrong line, to clean bowl him. When asked to explain how he pulled that off, Bumrah said, “Little phase where there was reverse swing, one of the occasions when the white ball was reverse swinging.”

India maintain winning streak over Pakistan

With India winning yet another CWC encounter against Pakistan, they have increased their lead to 8-0 in CWC head-to-head contests.

While each bowler, barring Shardul Thakur, returned with two wickets each, Siraj and Bumrah picked big wickets - Babar Azam and Rizwan, respectively.

During the chase, Captain Rohit Sharma took the onus on himself and slammed a brilliant 86 to guide India home for their third straight win in this World Cup 2023.

With this, they also reached the top of the points table.

India will next face Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday (Oct 19).

