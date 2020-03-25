'His issue is...' - Brad Hogg evaluates how Rishabh Pant can become the best for Team India

There has been a lot of talks around the form and future of Rishabh Pant. While the southpaw has been backed by the Indian team management and most of the experts to be the face of Indian cricket for a long time, there are others who have asked Pant to be dropped from the Indian team given his inconsistency with the willow and gloves. Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has opined that Pant has got “too much talent to know what to do with” while adding the youngster will be better with a coach who will see him through his troubles.

"Definitely, I turn on my television when Rishabh Pant comes to the crease, the entertainer," said Hogg.

"His issue is he has got too much talent to know what to do with. He could do with a mind coach, a lot of great sportsmen use them. It is all in the mind for him," Hogg added.

Hogg’s take on Pant came during an interactive session with fans on Twitter on Wednesday where the chinaman bowler was asked whether the Indian wicket-keeper can become one of the best wicket-keepers in the world.

Pant’s inconsistent run of form has seen him lose the gloves and place to the in-form KL Rahul in white-ball cricket. While he was preferred over Wriddhiman Saha in the Test series against New Zealand, Pant returned with scores of 19, 25, 12 and 4.

Earlier, former Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist had urged Pant to not follow what Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been doing and make an identity for himself.

