Ravichandran Ashwin uses 'Mankad' incident with Jos Buttler to aware everyone of COVID-19 threat; Rajasthan Royals respond

The COVID-19 pandemic has made the entire world come to a stand-still with many countries going under lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus. In India, the positive number of cases surged to 562 on Tuesday and almost every athlete has been urging everyone to stay at their home.

However, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the few to remain extremely active on social media platform Twitter in a bid to spread awareness surrounding the COVID-19.

Ashwin on Wednesday gave a hilarious throwback to the much-talked-about incident from IPL 2019 where he had run Englishman Jos Buttler out (Mankad-ed him) in a match between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. The veteran Indian spinner posted a photograph from the incident while urging everyone to take a lesson from it and stay inside your crease, in this case inside your home.

“Hahaha, somebody sent me this and told me it's exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don't wander out. Stay inside, stay safe! #21DayLockdown,” Ashwin captioned the photograph.

While fans started to laud Ashwin for his creativeness and will to aware every one of the novel coronavirus, Rajasthan Royals joined in as they retweeted it by saying: “How to keep distance from memories during a #21daylockdown?”

The banter between Ashwin and RR comes as sheer freshness amid the testing times as not only India but the entire world continues to fight back against COVID-19.

With every major tournament and leagues getting postponed and Indian government ordering complete lockdown for 21 days, the sportspersons have taken help of social media to keep their fans engaged while asking everyone, repeatedly, to maintain social distancing by saying at home.

