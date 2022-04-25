'He will have to displace Pant': Manjrekar explains why Dinesh Karthik might not get into India's playing XI

Dinesh Karthik has been in the form of his life for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He has taken up the finisher's role at the franchise and has already produced several match-winning performances for the Faf du Plessis-led side. The 36-year-old has already confirmed he wants to make a comeback in the Indian team on the back of his impressive run in IPL 2022.

Karthik has been in sensational touch with the willow and has so far notched up 210 runs in eight matches for his team at a strike rate of 200. While many have backed the veteran wicket-keeper to make his comeback in the Indian T20I side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia this year, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes it's not going to be easy for the 36-year-old.

Manjrekar feels Karthik will have to continue his purple patch throughout the tournament to even be considered for a call up in the Indian team. The popular commentator also stated that it will be difficult for him to make the cut in the playing XI as he will be pitted against Rishabh Pant.

“Only if he maintains his current form. I am going to be a little more pragmatic. We are just about halfway through this IPL. Let's wait till the end of the league and see if the form is still intact. When you say we want DK in the team, you want a guy out," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

"But when I'm looking at the incumbents, it's tough to get into India's Playing XI. Because he's looking only at No. 5,6,7 spots. He's not someone who can bat up the order... that's not being considered I think. He will have to displace Rishabh Pant. We will have to start looking at Hardik Pandya vs Dinesh Karthik. It's not going to be easy,” he added.

Karthik had last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup and has since not played competitive cricket regularly as he had recently opted for a commentary stint during the T20 World Cup last year. Nonetheless, the veteran wicket-keeper batter has left many surprised with his impressive run in IPL 2022 this year and has triggered a massive debate as far as the finisher's role in the Indian team is considered in T20Is.

It remains to be seen if Karthik will receive a call-up in the Indian team post the ongoing IPL 2022.